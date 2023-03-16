Philadelphia Union (2-1-0) vs. CF Montreal (0-3-0)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +151, Philadelphia +168, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 1-0, the Philadelphia Union face CF Montreal.
Montreal finished 20-9-5 overall and 10-6-3 at home last season. Montreal scored 63 goals a season ago, averaging 1.9 per game.
The Union put together a 19-5-10 record overall in 2022 while finishing 7-6-5 in road games. The Union scored 72 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: George Campbell (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured), James Pantemis (injured).
Union: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.