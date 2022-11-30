PORTLAND, Ore. - Thomas Milic made 35 saves to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 3-1 win over the Portland Winterhawks in a battle between the Western Conference's top teams on Wednesday.
Jordan Gustafson, Kyle Crnkovic and Gracyn Sawchyn scored for Seattle (16-4-1).
Jack O'Brien netted the lone goal for Portland (17-4-1-1), which sits atop the conference despite having lost three in a row. Dante Giannuzzi stopped 32-of-35 shots.
The Thunderbirds took a 3-0 lead by 14:16 of the final period before O'Brien finally put the Winterhawks on the board 16:56 into the frame.
---
BLAZERS 9 PATS 3
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Caedan Bankier and Fraser Minten each recorded two goals and an assist as Kamloops (12-5-3-1) dominated Regina (12-12-1-1). The Blazers scored seven unanswered after Connor Bedard, who had two goals and an assist, tied it at 1-1 for the Pats at 10:48 of the first period.
---
WARRIORS 5 GIANTS 4 (OT)
LANGLEY, B.C. — Ryder Korczak scored the winner 2:41 into overtime as Moose Jaw (17-9-0) came back to defeat Vancouver (9-10-3-2). The Warriors scored twice in the final 8:15 of regulation to send it to overtime.
----
BLADES 5 OIL KINGS 1
EDMONTON — Vaughn Watterodt led the way with two goals as Saskatoon (17-5-0) handily defeated Edmonton (4-21-1). Austin Elliott only needed to make 10 saves in a dominant effort from the Blades.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.