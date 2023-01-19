Blue Bombers agree to terms with Canadian fullback Mike Miller

Winnipeg Blue Bombers fullback Mike Miller (24) hauls in a pass during Grey Cup team practice in Regina, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers agreed to terms Thursday with Canadian fullback Mike Miller on a one-year contract extension. The six-foot, 221-pound Miller, a native of Riverview, N.B., was slated to become a free agent next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson