Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan 33 B.C. 29

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 6 Detroit 1

Toronto 12 Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 6

N.Y. Yankees 3 Seattle 2 (11 innings)

Minnesota 5 Houston 4 (11 innings)

Oakland 4 Texas 1

National League

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 10 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8 Washington 4

Milwaukee 2 San Francisco 1

Colorado 14 Miami 2

Arizona 8 San Diego 5

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 8 Chicago Cubs 6 (10 innings)

St. Louis 4 Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.