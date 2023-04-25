Toronto FC gets veteran forward CJ Sapong from Nashville, MacNaughton goes other way

Toronto FC keeper Alex Bono (25) grabs the ball beside Nashville SC forward CJ Sapong (17) during MLS soccer action in Toronto, Saturday, September 18, 2021. Toronto FC has traded centre back Lukas MacNaughton and up to US$200,000 in general allocation money to Nashville SC for forward Sapong.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto FC has traded centre back Lukas MacNaughton and up to US$200,000 in general allocation money to Nashville SC for forward CJ Sapong.

The move gets Toronto a veteran striker. TFC has been short up front in experience with Adama Diomande sidelined by injury since the second game of the season.

The 24-year-old Sapong has 88 goals and 34 assists in 350 regular-season appearances with Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia and Sporting Kansas City.

Toronto gives up US$125,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) and an additional $75,000 in conditional 2025 GAM if Sapong meets certain performance metrics.

MacNaughton joined Toronto ahead of the 2022 season from the CPL's Pacific FC. He has been a backup to Matt Hedges and Sigurd Rosted this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023

