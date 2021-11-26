Saskatchewan coach Dickenson still unsure who'll back up Fajardo in West semifinal

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson points on the sidelines during the second half of CFL football action against the Edmonton Elks in Regina, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Dickenson knows who his starter will be for the West Division semifinal Sunday but the Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach will need a bit more time to determine who'll back up Cody Fajardo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis