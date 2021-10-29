Leafs sign defenceman Rielly to eight-year, $60-million extension

Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44) pushes Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel away from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, US$60-million contract extension worth an average annual value of US$7.5 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Rex Arbogast