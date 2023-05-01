Winnipeg Jets sign forward Nikita Chibrikov to three-year, entry-level contract

Russia's Nikita Chibrikov (19), Matvey Michkov (17) and Semyon Demidov (16) celebrate a goal against Canada during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship exhibition action in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The Jets have signed Chibrikov to a three-year, entry-level contract worth US$925,000 a year at the NHL level. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson