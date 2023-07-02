Korpisalo looks to bring 'consistency' to Senators' goal, help end playoff drought

Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo gives up a goal to Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Senators signed the 29-year-old goaltender to a five-year, US$20 million contract on the opening day of free agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Orange County Register, Keith Birmingham