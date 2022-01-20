Rays say split-season plan with Montreal rejected by MLB

FILE - The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., Aug. 29, 2017. The Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball. Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg announced the news on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)