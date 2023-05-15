CF Montreal (5-6-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference)
Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati -159, Montreal +403, Draw +308; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal comes into a matchup with Cincinnati after securing four straight shutout wins.
Cincinnati is 3-0-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati has a 7-0 record in one-goal games.
Montreal is 4-3-0 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 1-2 record in games decided by one goal.
Wednesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sergio Santos has scored four goals with one assist for Cincinnati. Junior Moreno has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.
Romell Quioto has scored three goals for Montreal. Aaron Herrera has three assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-1-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
Montreal: 5-5-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Arquimides Ordonez (injured), Santiago Arias (injured).
Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.