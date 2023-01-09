Edmonton Elks sign all-star Loucheiz Purifoy after his release from B.C. Lions

The Edmonton Elks have signed all-star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy after his release last week from the B.C. Lions. The 30-year-old was a CFL all-star in 2022 compiling 55 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 18 regular season games for the Lions. Purifoy, right, nearly makes an interception on a pass intended for Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Bralon Addison during the second half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck