Fernandez, Townsend advance to doubles semifinals at Miami Open

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns to Caroline Garcia, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., Monday, March 13, 2023. Fernandez and American partner Taylor Townsend advanced to the Miami Open women's doubles semifinals Tuesday, with a 2-6, 6-6 (4), 10-8 win over Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill