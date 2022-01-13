CAMPBELLVILLE, ONTARIO - Woodbine Mohawk Park will host the US$6.7-million 2022 Breeders Crown.
Harness racing's premier event will be held Oct. 28-29.
Woodbine last hosted all 12 events in 2019 and has staged more Breeders Crown events than any other venue (152 at Woodbine, Mohawk and Greenwood).
"Woodbine is thrilled to welcome back the Breeders Crown to Woodbine Mohawk Park this October,” Woodbine CEO Jim Lawson said in a statement. "Hosting the Breeders Crown continues our commitment to a world-class racing product, and we’re focused on once again producing an exceptional two-night event showcasing the very best in our sport."
The Breeders Crown is harness racing's richest and most prestigious year-end divisional championship series.
"The Woodbine name is recognized as one of harness racing’s leading brands and we are excited and proud to partner with them and bring the Breeders Crown series back to Canada," said John Campbell, president/CEO of the Hambletonian Society, which owns and administers the races.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.