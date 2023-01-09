Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

Team Sonnet defender Katherine Bailey, right, and Team Bauer forward Meghan Grieves reach for the puck during the second period of a hockey game as part of the Secret Dream Gap Tour, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Arlington, Va. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nick Wass