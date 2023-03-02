Curling Canada clarified eligibility 'grey area' in policy for defending Brier champs

Canada skip Brad Gushue makes a shot during the men's gold medal game against Korea at the Pan Continental Curling Championships in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Gushue’s team is back at the Tim Hortons Brier as defending champions. They’ll have to change their residency situation or roster makeup next season if they need to qualify to return via provincial playdowns.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh