Habs forward Gallagher out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) skates by caps that were thrown onto the ice after Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal for a hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Washington. The Canadiens say Gallagher will be out a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nick Wass