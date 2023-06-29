Ottawa Redblacks, Edmonton Elks face off in battle of the winless

Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce calls a play on the sideline during first half CFL pre-season action against the Toronto Argonauts in Guelph, Ont. on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The Redblacks are coming off a bye week and looking for their first win after starting the season with back-to-back losses, while the Elks are 0-3-0. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn