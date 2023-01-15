Canadian Nathan Rourke announces he'll be signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke tosses the football in the air before the CFL western semi-final football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Rourke is about to become a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native tweeted Sunday that he plans to sign with the Jaguars, which were one of 12 teams Rourke worked out for after finishing the '22 season with the B.C. Lions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck