Elks down Tiger-Cats 29-25 for first win of CFL season

Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Papi White (4) cannot catch Edmonton Elks defensive back Jalen Collins (33) who runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble by Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Dane Evans, not shown, late in the fourth quarter of CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. Collins scored on a 14-yard return in the fourth quarter to give the Elks their first win of the season with a 29-25 win over the Tiger-Cats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power