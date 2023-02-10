Bo Bichette's new deal with Toronto Blue Jays includes big MVP bonus, says GM Atkins

In locking up Bo Bichette to a three-year, $33.6-million contract, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins included escalators that could see the shortstop’s new deal rocket to more than $40 million if he rises to MVP status. Bichette watches his double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman in first inning baseball action in Toronto on August 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker