Vancouver Whitecaps want more intensity in first Cascadia tilt vs. Portland Timbers

Los Angeles FC's Jesus Murillo, left, kicks away a pass intended for Vancouver Whitecaps' Ali Ahmed during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal soccer match, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. After a disappointing 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Wednesday in CONCACAF Champions League action, the Vancouver Whitecaps are looking for a rebound on Saturday against regional rivals.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck