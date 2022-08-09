Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

B.C. Lions' Dominique Rhymes, back, makes a touchdown reception in the end zone as Edmonton Elks' Raphael Leonard defends during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 6, 2022.Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Rhymes, both of the Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck