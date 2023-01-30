VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick.
More coming.
VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!