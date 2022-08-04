Inter Miami CF (8-10-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (12-8-3, third in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -180, Inter Miami CF +447, Draw +320; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0, Inter Miami faces CF Montreal.
Montreal is 10-3-3 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up only 37 goals.
Miami is 4-7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-0-1 when it records three or more goals.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has nine goals and three assists for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has two goals over the last 10 games.
Leonardo Campana has eight goals and one assist for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has five goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 6-3-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured).
Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.