Maple Leafs backup goalie Jack Campbell out 'weeks' with leg injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell, centre, lies on the ice as Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk falls on him while Leafs' Zach Bogosian (22) rushes in to help during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says Campbell will be out "weeks" with a leg injury.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh