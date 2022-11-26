Montreal Force top Metropolitan Riveters to earn first home win of inaugural season

Montreal Force's Jade Downie-Landry, left, battles with Metropolitan Riveters' Taylor Marchin during Premier Hockey Federation action in Montreal in this Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 handout photo. Jade Downie-Landry recorded a hat trick and one assist as the Montreal Force defeated the Metropolitan Riveters 5-3 to earn their first home win of their inaugural season on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Arianne Bergeron, Karyzma Agency *MANDATORY CREDIT*