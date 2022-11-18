EA Sports releases World Cup ratings and Canada sits down the pecking order

Canada players Alphonso Davies (19), Junior Hoilett (10), Jonathan David (20) and Tajon Buchanan (11) are seen in an undated screenshot handout from the EA Sports video game FIFA23. The World Cup has yet to kick off but Canada is down the pecking order, at least in the new ratings for the tournament update to the EA Sports FIFA 23 video game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-EA Sports, *MANDATORY CREDIT*