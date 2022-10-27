First Nations chief says 2030 Olympic bid over after B.C. declines support

A Seabus passenger ferry, right, travels across Burrard Inlet at sunset as downtown Vancouver and the port are seen from Burnaby Mountain, on Monday, July 11, 2022. Chief Jen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation says an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia is over after the province declined its support. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck