Cardiff told to pay Nantes $6M for plane crash victim Sala

FILE - Cardiff supporters gather to pay tribute to Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala prior the French League One soccer match between Nantes against Bordeaux at La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, western France, on Jan. 26, 2020. A years-long transfer dispute after the death in an airplane crash of soccer player Emiliano Sala was settled on Friday Aug. 26, 2022 in favor of his former club Nantes against Cardiff. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)