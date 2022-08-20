Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

Stage winner Sam Bennett of Ireland, center left in green, sprints towards the finish line ahead of second placed Mads Pedersen of Denmark, center right in white, third placed Tim Merlier of Belgium, second left, and fourth placed and new overall leader Mike Teunissen of The Netherlands, far right, during the second stage of the Vuelta cycling race over 175.1 kilometers (108.8 miles) with start in Den Bosch and finish in Utrecht, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)