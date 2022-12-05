Canada's Ismael Kone leaves CF Montreal for England's Watford in wake of World Cup

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, passes the ball past Canada's Ismael Kone during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Midfielder Kone is leaving CF Montreal for England's Watford, becoming the second member of Canada's World Cup squad to switch teams since leaving Qatar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darko Vojinovic