Young striker Jordan Perruzza enjoying rubbing shoulders with Toronto FC first team

Just 20, Jordan Perruzza (right), shown in an Aug.23, 2019 handout photo, is the latest in a line of young Toronto FC strikers looking to make their mark with the MLS team. The homegrown player, who honed his skills in Italy with Empoli's academy, has wasted little time turing heads with TFC's first team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC-Lucas Kschischang MANDATORY CREDIT