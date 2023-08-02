Canada's Routliffe doubles up on gold medal at world para swim championship

Tess Routliffe claimed her second gold medal of the world para swim championship Wednesday. The 24-year-old from Caledon, Ont., won the women's SB7 100-metre breaststroke ahead of silver medallist and Canadian teammate Abi Tripp. Routliffe reacts to winning the silver medal in the women's 200m IM SM8 (SM7-8) final at the Parapan Am Games in Toronto on Tuesday, August 11, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese