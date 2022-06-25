Blue Jays recall catcher Zack Collins from triple-A Buffalo, send down Otto Lopez

Toronto Blue Jays' Zack Collins is helped into the team's home run jacket by teammate Raimel Tapia after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Collins was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Reed Hoffmann