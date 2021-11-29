With trials complete, many Canadian curling teams will soon shift focus to new quad

Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear, left, and Saskatoon Tribal Council Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, right, pose with Team Gushue, winners of the men's final and Team Jones, winners of the women's final, at the podium after receiving star blankets during the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sunday, November 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Elvin