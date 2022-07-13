Dájome helps Whitecaps earn 2-2 draw with Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez (19) watches as Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown and Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper (55) collide during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

 usa

Cristian Dájome scored in the 82nd minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Álvaro Barreal scored in the 3rd minute to stake Cincinnati (7-7-7) to an early lead. Ryan Gauld knotted the score two minutes later for Vancouver (7-9-5).

Cincinnati, which is 1-0-5 in its last six matches, took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Brandon Vázquez connected in the 23rd minute. Gauld had an assist on Dájome's equalizer.

Cincinnati outshot the Whitecaps 15-11 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Cody Cropper had four saves for Vancouver. Roman Celentano stopped two shots for Cincinnati.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.