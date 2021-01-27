Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli signs extension with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.
The 32-year-old Masoli started the first six games for the Ticats in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Backup quarterback Dane Evans then guided the Ticats to the Grey Cup game, where Hamilton lost against Winnipeg.
Masoli will return for his eighth season in Hamilton in 2021. He completed 71.4 per cent of his passes last season while throwing for nine touchdowns and seven interceptions and adding four rushing scores.
The San Francisco native was the East Division's most outstanding player in 2018 when he threw for 5,209 yards, 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
The University of Mississippi product has suited up in 102 career CFL games with 42 starts over seven seasons, all with the Tiger-Cats (2013-19), and sits fourth in franchise history in career completions (1,015), fifth in passing yards (13,110), sixth in pass attempts (1,538), and is tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (70).
“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2021 season. He is an established natural leader that has a strong work ethic, as demonstrated by the recovery from his knee injury,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement.
STAMPS OL BERGMAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
CALGARY — Offensive lineman Shane Bergman announced his retirement Wednesday after a seven-season CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders.
Bergman appeared in 93 career regular-season games and 10 playoff games and helped the Stampeders win two Grey Cups.
Calgary selected the six-foot-seven native of Teeterville, Ont., in the sixth round of the 2013 CFL draft.
After appearing in a single game during his rookie season in 2013, he made 102 starts at left guard over the final six seasons of his career.
Bergman earned West Division and CFL all-star honours in 2019, his final season.
"The time has come to close this exciting chapter of my life," Bergman said in a release. “I have been lucky enough make a career playing a sport I love for the last seven years, but all good things must come to an end.
"While I did plan to return for the 2020 season, COVID had other plans. However, I have been able to spend the last year at home with my family, watch my son take his first steps, say his first words and so many other milestones."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.