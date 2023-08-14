Auger-Aliassime ends five-match losing streak with win over Berrettini in Cincinnati

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns a ball to Max Purcell of Australia during National Bank Open tennis in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Auger-Aliassime ended a five-match losing streak with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Monday in first-round action at the Cincinnati Masters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston