Belarus' Azarenka dropped from Ukraine exhibition at US Open

FILE - Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, returns during a match against Tereza Martincova, of the Czech Republic, at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has been dropped from a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event raising money for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Azarenka is from Belarus, which helped Russia launch its invasion of Ukraine in February. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)