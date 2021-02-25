Hamilton has been named the host city for the 2022 world synchronized skating championships.

Skate Canada said in a release that the event will be held at FirstOntario Centre from April 7-9 next year.

Hamilton also hosted the event in 2015.

The announcement comes about a month after the International Skating Union cancelled the 2021 championships in Zagreb, Croatia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 championships scheduled to be held in Lake Placid, N.Y., were also cancelled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.