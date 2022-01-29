U.S. forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

FILE - United States' Tim Weah, left, goes up for the ball against Mexico's Hector Herrera during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. Weah, Jordan Morris, Sergiño Dest and Gyasi Zardes returned from injuries to make the U.S. roster ahead of the next three World Cup qualifiers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)