Redblacks host Alouettes looking for better results against East rivals

The Ottawa Redblacks are looking to turn things around in the second half of the CFL season, and that starts with a solid outing against the Montreal Alouettes Saturday night Redblacks defensive back Cariel Brooks (25), (second right), celebrates a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts with teammates linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (5), defensive lineman Bryce Carter (58) and linebacker Adam Auclair (32) during first half CFL football action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj