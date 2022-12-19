Monday's Games
NFL
Green Bay 24 L.A. Rams 12
---
NHL
Montreal 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Nashville 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)
St. Louis 5 Vancouver 1
Dallas 2 Columbus 1
Washington 4 Detroit 3 (OT)
Boston 7 Florida 3
Colorado 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)
Buffalo 3 Vegas 2
---
World Junior Hockey Championship
Pre-tournament games
Canada 6 Switzerland 0
U.S. 5 Finland 2
--
NBA
Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101 (OT)
Cleveland 122 Utah 99
Atlanta 126 Orlando 125
Minnesota 116 Dallas 106
Milwaukee 128 New Orleans 119
Oklahoma City 123 Portland 121
San Antonio 124 Houston 105
Phoenix 130 L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte 125 Sacramento 119
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.