Toronto Argonauts sign former Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kony Ealy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers (32) is hit by Carolina Panthers' Kony Ealy (94) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., on October 10, 2016. The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Kony Ealy and American offensive lineman Blake Camper. Ealy, 29, was selected in the second round (60th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. In three seasons with the club he had 90 tackles, 15 sacks and two interceptions in 62 games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Bob Leverone