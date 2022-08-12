Toronto FC looks to put an end to Portland Timbers' 10-game unbeaten streak

Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne (24) holds the ball under his shirt and sucks his thumb as he celebrates with Domenico Criscito (44) after Insigne scored a goal against Nashville SC during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Toronto FC's new high-flying offence and somewhat improved defence gets a test Saturday in the form of the visiting Portland Timbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo-Mark Humphrey