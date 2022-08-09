Insigne pulls out of MLS all-star skills challenge due to family medical situation

Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne, right, kicks the ball away from Nashville SC's Randall Leal, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. A medical issue involving Insigne's family promoted Toronto FC to delay its flight out of Nashville on the weekend so the Italian star could get more information on what was going on.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey