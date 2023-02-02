Canada's Auger-Aliassime named to Team World for Laver Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts after winning the first set as he plays against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic of Canada during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Auger-Aliassime will look to help Team World defend its Laver Cup title when the tournament comes to Canada this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake