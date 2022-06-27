Blackhawks, Luke Richardson finalize coaching deal

FILE- Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Luke Richardson, left, talks with captain Shea Weber during NHL hockey practice in Brossard, Quebec, on June 27, 2021. The Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals beginning Monday in Tampa, Fla. The Chicago Blackhawks are nearing a deal with Richardson to become their next coach, according to a person familiar with the talks who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, June 24, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been completed. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)