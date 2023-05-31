Purdue's Edey returning to school at NBA draft deadline; Kentucky's Tshiebwe stays in

FILE - Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Kansas State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. Michigan State guards Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard have withdrawn from the NBA Draft. The basketball program announced the duo’s decision with a Twitter post on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)